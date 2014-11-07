UPDATE 1-TMX quarterly profit misses estimates

(Adds details on results, context on industry)
TORONTO Nov 6TMX Group Ltd, the operator
of Canada's biggest stock exchange, reported
weaker-than-expected quarterly profit hurt by lower trading
revenue from its BOX options exchange and cash markets.
The Toronto-based company said its net profit attributable
to shareholders was C$39.4 million, or 73 Canadian cents per
share, compared with a profit of C$19.2 million, or 35 Canadian
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 86 Canadian
cents per share. On that basis, analysts on average expected TMX
to earn 97 Canadian cents a share in the third quarter,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenues rose 3 percent to $170.2 million.
TMX has struggled more than most of its global peers because
of its reliance on new issues and capital-raising by the
cyclical energy and mining sectors, and it recently migrated its
trading platform to offer ultra-fast transaction speeds and
diversified via small acquisitions and internal moves.
Late last month TMX said it planned to offer a trading
option for investors not using speed-based strategies, in what
appeared to be a direct response to the threat presented by
incoming player Aequitas.
Before the results were released, TMX stock closed at
C$53.69, down 0.61 percent.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Anjali Rao Koppala; Editing by
Diane Craft, Cynthia Osterman and Bernard Orr)