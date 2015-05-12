Toronto Stock Exchange operator TMX's profit falls 8 pct

TORONTO May 11 The operator of the Toronto
Stock Exchange, TMX Group Ltd, posted a 8.2 percent
decline in first-quarter profit on Monday due to low commodity
prices and higher expenses.
The Toronto-based company said it had net profit
attributable to shareholders of C$42.6 million ($35.22 million),
or 78 Canadian cents per share, compared with a profit of C$46.4
million, or 86 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 91 Canadian
cents per share. On that basis, analysts on average expected TMX
to earn 97 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose about 2 percent to C$185.3 million.
($1 = 1.2094 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru;
Editing by Ken Wills)