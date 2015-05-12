UPDATE 1-Toronto Stock Exchange operator TMX's profit falls 8 pct

(Adds details of earnings report, share moves)
TORONTO May 11 The operator of the Toronto
Stock Exchange, TMX Group Ltd, posted a 8.2 percent
decline in first-quarter profit on Monday, missing analyst
estimates, due to low commodity prices and higher expenses.
Operating expenses in the quarter rose 13 percent to $118
million, driven mainly by a charge related to headcount
reductions.
The company expects the headcount reductions to generate
ongoing cost savings of about $4.3 million annually.
The Toronto-based company said it had net profit
attributable to shareholders of C$42.6 million ($35.22 million),
or 78 Canadian cents per share, compared with a profit of C$46.4
million, or 86 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 91 Canadian
cents per share. On that basis, analysts on average expected TMX
to earn 97 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
TMX has suffered along with its resource-based issuers on
the sharp decline in commodity prices. It also faces competition
from the new Aequitas Neo exchange that is seeking market share
with lower fees.
In response to Aequitas, TMX last week said it would
gradually reduce its rebate and fee structure to address
concerns about its incentives model.
Revenue rose about 2 percent to C$185.3 million.
The company's shares closed at $55.16 on Monday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange, up 0.29 percent.
($1 = 1.2094 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto and Kanika Sikka in
Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)