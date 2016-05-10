UPDATE 1-TMX first-quarter profit rises 9 percent

(Adds details)
May 9 TMX Group Ltd, which owns and operates the Toronto Stock Exchange,
posted a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit late on Monday, helped by lower operating expenses.
Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to C$46.3 million ($35.70 million), or 85
Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$42.6 million, or 78
Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
"The positive year-over-year impact from lower operating expenses in Q1/16 was somewhat
offset by lower revenue, in part reflecting foreign exchange losses compared with significant
foreign exchange gains in first quarter last year," Chief Financial Officer Michael Ptasznik
said in a statement.
The exchange operator, which is seeking to diversify its business after suffering weak
commodity prices alongside its rump of resource-linked listings, said revenue from capital
formation fell to C$38.6 million.
Capital formation includes revenue from listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture
Exchange and other issuer services.
On an adjusted basis, the company said it earned C$1 a share, higher than analysts' average
estimate of 89 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 4 percent to C$177.7 million.
TMX had reclassified in February its revenue reporting into market insights, capital
formation, derivatives, efficient markets and market solutions, and other categories, from the
earlier four sub-categories, to streamline its operating structure and investment priorities
around its strategic pillars.
TMX introduced a new mutual funds trading platform in November and is set to launch it in
June, as it seeks to boost revenue.
($1 = 1.2970 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Manish Parashar and Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and
Sunil Nair)