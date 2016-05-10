TMX first-quarter profit rises 9 percent

UPDATE 2-Scaramucci's SkyBridge sells itself, investment team to stay put
* Move marks deeper push into financial industry by China's HNA
May 9 TMX Group Ltd, which owns and operates the Toronto Stock Exchange, posted a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit late on Monday, helped by lower operating expenses.
Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to C$46.3 million ($35.70 million), or 85 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$42.6 million, or 78 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 4 percent to C$177.7 million. ($1 = 1.2970 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Manish Parashar and Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
BRASILIA, Jan 18 Brazil's Oi SA is considering changing a restructuring plan challenged by a group of creditors to offer banks and bondholders part of asset sale proceeds, newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 Deutsche Bank will be free to focus on a new growth strategy instead of devoting most of its energy to cleaning up past mistakes, Chief Executive John Cryan said after settling its most costly legal headache.