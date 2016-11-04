TMX third-quarter profit rises 7 percent

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 3 TMX Group Ltd posted a 7 percent jump in quarterly profit late on Thursday, helped by cost savings as Canada's main stock exchange operator turns to the execution phase of its refreshed strategy to deal with competitive threats.
The owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange said net profit attributable to shareholders rose to C$39.2 million ($29.27 million), or 72 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$36.5 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 3 percent to C$180.3 million. ($1 = 1.3391 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto and Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.