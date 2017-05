Feb 13 TMX Group Ltd posted a net profit for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss in the year-ago period, boosted by cost cuts.

The owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange said the net profit attributable to shareholders was C$52.6 million ($40.2 million), or 95 Canadian cents per share, in the last three months of 2016, compared with a loss of C$159 million, or C$2.92 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7 percent to C$189.4 million. ($1 = 1.3074 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)