TMX CEO says wants to differentiate with data

TORONTO May 12 Markets operator TMX Group Ltd
plans to better integrate its disparate units and make
more use of data amid rising competition in the domestic
exchange industry, the Toronto Stock Exchange operator's chief
executive said on Tuesday.
The company posted an 8 percent decline in first-quarter
profit late on Monday, missing analyst expectations, hurt by low
commodity prices and higher expenses.
"I now have a pretty good handle on both what we do well,
and on what we can do better in terms of addressing the complex
challenges faced by our customers and how we can provide optimal
services in the Canadian marketplace," Chief Executive Lou
Eccelston told analysts on a conference call.
TMX has moved to limit the impact of a rival exchange,
Aequitas Neo, with a secondary market for private companies and
just last week said it would slash its fees.
Eccelston, whose background is heavy on data analytics,
launched a strategic review of the company after taking the top
job late last year.
"We're going to work on solutions that derive more insight
and value from the vast amount of data that is generated across
our business operations," he said.
He said more detail on initiatives coming out of the review
will be released in coming months.
Along with the Toronto bourse, the company also owns the
Montreal derivatives exchange and the small-cap TSX Venture
Exchange, clearing and depositary services.
Around 65 percent of the companies listed on TMX exchanges
are involved in the natural resources industry, making the
company particularly sensitive to ebbs and flows in commodity
prices.
