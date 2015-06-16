Canada stock exchange operator TMX turns to cattle sales

| June 16
June 16 TMX Group Ltd, operator of
Canada's main stock exchange, hopes to rope a piece of the $90
billion North America cattle sector, and said on Tuesday that it
would offer the continent's first online sales platform of its
kind.
The expansion into a new business comes weeks after the TMX
completed a six-month operations review, which analysts read as
focusing on streamlining its business. TMX shares were down 2.3
percent at C$52.77 in afternoon trade.
TMX touts AgriClear as a better way to facilitate the
exchange of cattle, in which prospective U.S. or Canadian buyers
and sellers could use a mobile phone to view video of live
product, enter negotiations, transact and arrange delivery.
Cattle sales are currently handled through auctions or
directly between buyers and sellers.
TMX Chief Executive Officer Lou Eccleston, who plans to push
further into commodity sales, said the service could cut 30
percent off cattle trading costs.
"Cattle is for us simply the first foray into what we think
is a pretty long list of opportunities," he said in a phone
interview.
TMX said AgriClear is currently signing up ranchers and
feedlots as members, as the U.S. herd rebuilds from years of
drought.
AgriClear could cut costs and remove some risk in dealing
with an unknown buyer, said Brian Perillat, manager of CanFax,
the market research division of Canadian Cattlemen's
Association.
But it may take time for some to get used to a new way of
marketing, he said. "Many producers are set in traditional ways,
or already have marketing channels."
Other platforms, mainly auctions, exist for electronic sales
of cattle between ranchers, feedlots, and those who buy cattle
for grazing programs, said Jim Robb, director of Colorado-based
Livestock Marketing Information Center.
With most of the U.S. cow herd in the hands of smaller
producers, the number of cattle than can be bought and sold per
transaction is limited, he said.
"I think people are often overly optimistic about how much
volume will actually go through these things based on past track
records," Robb said.
Eccleston said AgriClear is focused on physical cattle sales
and would not compete with CME Group's live cattle
contracts, which trade for future delivery.
It will charge $6 per head of cattle to the buyer and seller
in each transaction.
AgriClear was developed over 14 months, running alongside a
strategic review that Eccleston launched soon after he was hired
late last year.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto and Rod Nickel in
Winnipeg, Manitoba; Additional reporting by Theopolis Waters in
Chicago; Editing by Marguerita Choy)