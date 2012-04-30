UPDATE 2-Maple extends bid for Canada's TMX Group; to buy Alpha

* Maple to extend its bid for TMX until May 31
By Jennifer Kwan and Euan Rocha
TORONTO, April 30 The consortium of Canadian
financial institutions bidding for the operator of the Toronto
Stock Exchange extended its offer for a seventh time on Monday
and announced two deals that will help it realize an ambitious
plan to transform Canada's stock trading landscape.
Prolonging its C$3.8 billion ($3.85 billion) bid for TMX
Group to May 31, Maple Group said it had reached
agreements to buy Alpha Trading Systems, Canada's second biggest
stock trading venue, and the Canadian Depository for Securities
Ltd clearing system.
It will pay C$175 million for Alpha, owned in part by
Canada's big banks, and C$167.5 million for CDS, it said.
"These agreements are important milestones in our effort to
realize our vision for a stronger and more globally competitive
exchange and clearing organization," Maple spokesman Luc
Bertrand said in a statement.
"We remain focused on securing the regulatory approvals
required to complete the proposed transactions."
Maple, whose 13 members include most of Canada's biggest
banks as well as pension funds, a giant insurer and other
financial groups, has repeatedly said its bid is contingent on
winning regulatory approval for wrapping in Alpha and the CDS.
That will create an exchange with some 85 percent of
Canadian stock trades.
Critics have argued that the deal would concentrate too much
power in the hands of a single player, creating a near monopoly
of stock market trading and clearing operations. TMX shares have
consistently traded below Maple's C$50 a share offer amid doubts
about whether anti-trust authorities will okay the deal.
TMX shares closed up 40 Canadian cents, or 0.9 percent, at
C$45.10 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday. News of the
extension of the offer came after the market closed.
The buyers now are waiting approvals from several provincial
regulatory bodies and from the federal Competition Bureau, which
has said it as "serious concerns" about the proposal.
But in a statement that prompted speculation that the bid
could be a step closer to completion, Maple said on Friday that
draft rules to be issued by the Ontario Securities Commission
might "substantially mitigate" Competition Bureau concerns.
The OSC says the draft recognition orders, explaining terms
and conditions under which it could approve the deal, are
expected shortly.
Maple also requires approval from regulators in British
Columbia and Alberta. Both are expected to issue notices,
although it is unclear which way they're leaning in the approval
process.
TMX said it will support the friendly bid until July 31 if
needed, and will work with Maple to win regulatory approval.
"Chances are we have a deal here and indeed it will
proceed," said Thomas Caldwell, who is Chairman of Caldwell
Financial and a TMX shareholder.
Maple first put in its bid almost a year ago, as a hostile
alternative to a friendly offer from the London Stock
Exchange. It said it intends to complete the proposed
acquisitions of CDS and Alpha at the same time as the close of
its offer for the TMX, or as soon as possible after that.