TIMELINE-Canada's TMX Group in play

May 3 The Maple Group consortium of financial services companies said on Thursday it would accept the conditions Canada's major securities regulator has put on its C$3.8 billion ($3.84 billion) bid for TMX Group, a move that will likely allow the takeover of the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange to go ahead.

The Ontario Securities Commission issued the draft recognition orders, or terms and conditions under which would approve the deal, on Thursday for a 30-day public comment period.

Following is a list of the major events related to Maple Group's efforts to take over TMX.

2011

Feb. 9 - TMX and the London Stock Exchange announce a $3 billion friendly deal that they characterize as "a merger of equals".

May 14 - TMX says it has received an approach from a consortium of Canadian banks and funds called Maple Group. LSE says it remains committed to the deal. Maple submits its formal bid the following day and says its C$3.6 billion proposal offers a 24 percent premium on the LSE's deal.

May 20 - TMX rejects Maple's bid and asks its shareholders to support the LSE plan.

June 22- Maple raises its hostile bid to C$3.8 billion.

June 28 - TMX and LSE terminate their proposal after it becomes obvious that the deal will not win the necessary two-thirds support at a TMX shareholders vote.

July 21 - TMX authorizes its board to hold takeover discussions with Maple Group.

Oct 30 - TMX agrees to support Maple's bid of C$3.8 billion, or C$50 a share, as Maple seeks regulatory approvals.

Nov 29 - In a late-night statement, TMX Group says the federal Competition Bureau has "serious concerns" about the deal, including the impact it would have on equities trading as well as clearing and settlement services.

Dec. 1 - Maple tells an OSC public hearing that it could give regulators the right to supervise clearing and settlement prices to ease competition concerns.

2012

March 15 - Quebec's regulator says it intends to approve the proposed takeover, which will also put Alpha Group and the Canadian Depositary for Securities, a clearing house run by some of the banks that form Maple Group, under the TMX umbrella. Maple Group says the Ontario regulator will publish draft orders for a 30-day public comment period before it makes a final decision on the deal.

April 27 - Maple says it is working to resolve regulatory concerns. TMX shares rise 6 percent as investors interpret the statement as a cautiously optimistic sign that the deal might go through.

April 30 - Maple extends its offer for a seventh time, this time to May. 31. It also says it has reached deals to buy Alpha Group for C$175 million, as well as CDS for C$167.5 million.

It says it has extended its support agreement with TMX to July 31, after which the parties can walk away from talks.

May 3 - Maple says it will accept the conditions the Ontario Securities Commission has put on the takeover, likely setting the stage for the deal to go ahead.

Quebec's Autorité des marchés financiers, which has already said it intends to approve the deal, issues a separate notice and promises additional consultations about Maple's desire to wrap the CDS stock clearing system into the new entity.