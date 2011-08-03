WRAPUP 1-TMX buys Atrium Network as Maple extends offer

* Deal allows TMX to expand connectivity in U.S., Europe
* Maple Group extends offer for TMX, seeking approvals
* No value given for Atrium deal, terms 'not material'
By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO, Aug 3 TMX Group Inc (X.TO), the
operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, said on Wednesday that
it had bought data connectivity provider Atrium Network in a
deal that will allow it to fast-track plans to expand into new
service areas.
The deal came as Maple Group, a consortium of Canadian
banks and pension funds bidding for TMX, extended the deadline
for its C$3.8 billion ($3.96 billion) offer to Sept. 30 as it
continues to seek regulatory approvals.
TMX said the purchase of Atrium, which will be renamed
Atrium TMX, will allow TMX to add content from market centers
in Europe and North America. It will expand its data
connectivity to 25 venues in 11 countries, including 24 trading
venues and 300 sources of data. TMX said there will be room for
expansion.
TMX did not disclose the value of the deal, saying the
terms were "not material".
"Atrium Network extends our connectivity solutions into
Europe and expands our U.S. presence significantly ahead of
schedule," Eric Sinclair, president of the company's TMX
Datalinx information services division, said in a release.
Maple said it extended its bid for TMX to allow more time
for regulators to approve the deal.
A takeover of the TMX Group under Maple's proposal requires
approval by Canada's Competition Bureau as well as regulators
in four provinces. The group plans to integrate TMX's exchanges
with the Alpha Group alternative trading system and the CDS
trade clearing house, raising antitrust concerns.
Maple Group, whose members include four of Canada's largest
banks, four top pension funds and North America's largest life
insurer, has offered C$50 a share for TMX.
The Maple bid was launched as an all-Canadian alternative
to a friendly takeover offer for TMX from the London Stock
Exchange (LSE.L). The LSE abandoned its bid a month ago when it
failed to generate sufficient shareholder support.
Maple said that if regulatory approvals are not in place by
Sept. 30, it would likely extend its offer again. It said it
remains committed to its offer and confident it can secure
approval by late fall.
($1=$0.96 Canadian)
