TMX deal must preserve Montreal's status -watchdog

By Leila Lemghalef
MONTREAL, Nov 25 A former Quebec premier wants
regulators to seek assurances that Montreal remain the center
of Canadian derivatives trading before they approve a proposed
C$3.8 billion takeover of the country's largest exchange
operator.
Remarks on Friday by Jacques Parizeau, now a director of a
Quebec-based watchdog for small investors, highlighted concerns
about the deal's impact on the French-speaking province and its
largest city, whose status as a financial center has waned with
the ascendance of Toronto.
Speaking at public hearings before l'Autorit des Marchs
Financiers (AMF), the first of four provincial regulators to
look into Maple Group's plan to buy TMX Group, Parizeau said
Maple's proposal needs "to be improved so that Montreal remains
at the very heart of the trade in derivatives in Canada and in
a certain sense with the United States."
Parizeau is a director of the Mouvement d'education et de
defense des actionnaires, known as Medac.
TMX operates the Toronto Stock Exchange, the TSX Venture
exchange for small-cap companies, and the Montreal Exchange for
derivatives, among others. It was formed in 2008 when the
Toronto Stock Exchange bought the Montreal one.
The Ontario Securities Commission will hold similar
hearings in Toronto next Thursday and Friday. Many of the 13
financial institutions making up Maple are based in Toronto,
Ontario's largest city and Canada's financial hub.
CLEARING HOUSE
Parizeau said regulators should require that CDS clearing
house remain a part of MX and he recommended that MX keep the
Boston Options Exchange under its wing.
Such assurances would allow "the Montreal Exchange to have
just a little - or at least a little - autonomy with respect to
new products or new links with other exchanges of derivatives,"
he said.
Parizeau, who presided over a failed 1995 referendum
seeking Quebec's independence from Canada, also asked
regulators to insist on evidence that investment in Montreal's
derivatives market is likely to grow under Maple.
He said synergies from the Maple/TMX deal should go to
investors, and allocation of the $25 million in synergies from
the earlier TSE/MX deal should be determined as part of the
Maple analysis.
He said Canada's Competition Bureau must study pricing
issues once CDS becomes a for-profit model under the Maple
proposal. The bureau reviews the deal early next year.
Luc Bertrand, the public face of Maple and vice-chairman of
Montreal-based National Bank Financial, argued on Thursday that
the proposed combination of market platforms would help reduce
costs, attract investment and make the TMX more competitive
against exchanges in the United States and elsewhere.
"It's all about making our marketplace as efficient as we
can and also making us a stronger institution to build our
global reach as well," said TMX CEO Thomas Kloet.
(Writing by Frank McGurty; editing by Janet Guttsman)