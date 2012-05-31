版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 31日 星期四 19:07 BJT

Maple extends bid for Canada's TMX Group

May 31 The consortium of Canadian financial institutions bidding for the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange extended its C$3.8 billion ($3.69 billion) offer to July 31, it said on Thursday.

The group, which prolonged its bid to buy TMX Group Inc for the eighth time, said the extension will allow for the necessary regulatory approvals needed for an ambitious plan that would transform Canada's stock trading landscape.

