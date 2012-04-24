Regulator sees draft rules on TMX-Maple deal soon

* Maple Group aims to buy TMX for C$3.8 bln
* OSC expected to issue terms and conditions soon
* Draft rules to outline how entity would operate
* Anti-competitive concerns hang over deal
* Bid deadline is April 30; extension possible
By Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, April 24 Canada's main securities
regulator will soon unveil terms and conditions under which it
might approve Maple Group's C$3.8 billion ($3.84 billion) bid to
take over the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The draft rules to be issued by the Ontario Securities
Commission are likely to address investor concerns that the
deal, under which a consortium of 13 financial institutions is
seeking to buy market operator TMX Group, would create an
unfair monopoly in Canadian securities trading and clearing.
As part of its proposal, Maple wants to buy the Canadian
Depository for Securities Ltd (CDS), which clears and settles
all trades in Canada, and fold it into TMX, the operator of most
of the country's securities exchanges.
That has spurred fears that clearing and settlement of
transactions would favor Maple shareholders, which include
Canada's top banks, insurers, big pension fund managers and some
broker-dealers.
Another area of concern is that the CDS would turn into a
for-profit model from its current cost-recovery model, which
could open the door to price hikes. To get the deal done, Maple
has said it is ready to give the OSC a role in overseeing
clearing and settlement price models.
Another sticking point is Maple's plan to acquire Alpha
Group, TMX's biggest domestic competitor. Alpha - once a
so-called alternative trading system that now has full status as
an exchange - is owned by some of the members of the Maple
consortium. Such concentration of power must be supervised,
critics say.
The combined TMX-Alpha entity would control some 85 percent
of all stock trades in Canada.
"I think they'll come down the middle and make sure that
monopoly powers are not used to unfairly limit competition both
in the securities market and allow people to have access to the
clearing and settlement system," said Jeffrey Kennedy, managing
director of equity capital markets at investment dealer Cormark
Securities.
"How they're going to do that I don't know."
Susan Greenglass, director of market regulation at the OSC,
said in a statement on Tuesday the regulator expects the draft
rules to be published shortly. A 30-day public comment period
will follow.
The bid, formally proposed last May, is scheduled to expire
on April 30, but Maple could extend it for a seventh time.
Ed Ditmire, an analyst at Macquarie Securities in New York,
said he expects the draft orders to contain conditions, for
example, that ensure the board of the new TNX entity is
comprised of a diverse group of people who have a say in how the
company is run.
"I would expect a lot of governance issues," Ditmire said.
"That's the kind of thing that is very important thing for
customers, but probably wouldn't meaningfully change the
proposition for shareholders."
He also anticipates regulators to provide rules for the
supervision of equity, clearing and settlement fees.
In addition to the getting consent from the OSC, the deal
must still pass muster with the federal Competition Bureau,
which is an independent agency. It also requires approval from
the securities commissions in British Columbia and Alberta.
Quebec's Autorité des marchés financiers said in March it
intends to approve the deal.
The Competition Bureau, which warned in November that it had
serious concerns about the deal, made clear on Tuesday that view
had not changed.
"The commissioner continues to have serious concerns with
Maple's proposed acquisitions of TMX Group, Alpha and CDS,"
spokesman Greg Scott said in an email. Scott added the bureau is
monitoring the reviews by securities regulators with respect to
Maple's proposed acquisition, but that its review and
conclusions are independent.
Whatever the outcome, TMX investors are anxious to get some
clarity as the deal has languished in limbo for nearly a year.
"What is totally frustrating is all these deadlines are
established and they keep getting pushed out. We're months and
months after the process, we're almost a year now since this
thing began," said Thomas Caldwell, chairman of Caldwell
Financial Ltd and a TMX shareholder.
"They (investors) don't have the adequate information to
make an informed decision whether to buy, sell or hold. The No.
1 thing in this company is a deal. Is there a deal is there not
a deal? What form is it going to take, what price is it going to
be. The public is no more informed of that information they need
than they were a year ago."
TMX shares were little changed at around C$44.50 on Tuesday
afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange, about 11 percent below
the C$50 a share bid price.