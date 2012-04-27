UPDATE 2-TMX jumps as Maple says it hopes to extend bid

* Bid deadline on April 30, but no assurances of renewal
* Competition Bureau has provided views to OSC review
process
* OSC draft recognition orders expected soon
* TMX shares soar 6 pct, biggest jump since May 2011
By Euan Rocha and Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, April 27 A consortium bidding for TMX
Group, the operator of Canada's biggest stock exchange,
said on Friday it hopes to extend its $3.8 billion offer but is
still working to resolve regulatory concerns.
TMX shares rose 6 percent as investors interpreted the
statement from Maple Group, comprised of 13 Canadian financial
institutions, as a cautiously optimistic sign that the
long-delayed deal might succeed.
Maple said Canada's Competition Bureau and the Ontario
Securities Commission were coordinating their reviews of the
proposed takeover. Maple has said it is working with regulators
on smoothing out any sticking points.
Maple signaled that any conditions the provincial regulator
might place on the deal could ease what the federal competition
authorities had earlier described as serious concerns.
That said, the consortium said it still could not guarantee
it would extend its bid, which is due to expire on Monday. Maple
has already extended it six times.
Critics worry that the deal would concentrate too much power
in the hands of a single market and clearing operator controlled
by Canada's dominant financial institutions.
The stock's 6 percent rise to C$45.43 was its biggest
one-day gain since May 16, 2011, around the time Maple offered
to buy the Toronto Stock Exchange operator for C$50 a share.
"The market is taking this thing as if the deal is more
likely to occur than not. A lot of people are looking for
signals right now," said Nick Thadaney, chief executive of the
Canadian arm of research broker ITG. "But this press release
should not be seen as it being signed, sealed and delivered."
In addition to the getting consent from the OSC and the
Competition Bureau, Maple requires approval from securities
commissions in British Columbia, which is expected to draft
rul es fo r public commentary, as well as Alberta.
Quebec's Autorité des marchés financiers said in March it
intends to approve the deal.
"As we have said all along, the commissioner's views may be
affected by further information and developments. Our message to
the parties today is consistent with that approach," said Greg
Scott, a spokesman for the Competition Bureau.
Beyond those regulatory hurdles, the complex deal demands
coordination among 13 key players making up the Maple Group, a
challenging feat given the fact the deal proposal is nearly one
year old, market observers say.
The group comprises several of Canada's top banks, as well
as pension funds and institutional investors.
DRAFT RECOGNITION ORDERS
The OSC is completing a set of conditions, known as draft
recognition orders, under which it might let the deal proceed.
As part of its proposal, Maple wants to buy the Canadian
Depository for Securities Ltd, or CDS, which clears and settles
all trades in Canada, and fold it into TMX, the operator of most
of the country's securities exchanges.
That has spurred fears that clearing and settlement of
transactions would favor Maple shareholders.
Another area of concern is that the CDS would turn into a
for-profit model from its current cost-recovery model, which
could boost prices. To get the deal done, Maple has said it is
ready to give the OSC a role in overseeing clearing and
settlement pricing.
Another sticking point is Maple's plan to acquire Alpha
Group, TMX's biggest domestic competitor. Alpha - an alternative
trading system that now has full status as an exchange - is
owned by some of the members of the Maple consortium.
Critics say such concentration of power must be supervised,
given that a combined TMX-Alpha entity would control some 85
percent of all stock trades in Canada.
Maple's members include big banks Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce, National Bank of Canada and Bank of Nova Scotia, as
well insurer Manulife as the pension fund managers for Canada,
Quebec, Ontario Teachers and Alberta.