UPDATE 3-Maple bid for TMX wins shareholder approval

By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, July 31 The takeover of Canadian stock
market operator TMX Group by a group of financial
institutions has been approved by TMX's shareholders, bringing
all of Canada's main securities exchanges under a single
umbrella.
The approval of the C$3.8 billion ($3.8 billion) bid creates
a new entity that combines the Toronto Stock Exchange with its
main rival, Alpha. It also folds in the Canadian Depository for
Securities, which clears and settles all stock trades in Canada.
Maple Group's C$50-a-share offer secured final regulatory
approvals just weeks ago, paving the way for the final go-ahead.
Over 90 percent of TMX's shares were tendered by shareholders in
support of the deal, the companies said late on Tuesday.
"TMX Group is pleased with today's outcome," said TMX Chief
Executive Tom Kloet, who will remain CEO of the combined entity.
TMX agreed to back Maple's bid last October, after initially
rejecting an unsolicited offer that the banks and their partners
put together to scupper a friendly deal that was struck earlier
with the London Stock Exchange.
Maple touted its proposal as the best way to keep Canadian
exchanges out of foreign hands, having unveiled the deal amid a
wave of foreign firms launching bids for global rivals in the
exchanges sector.
The group, a consortium that includes some of Canada's top
banks, pension funds and insurers, said the level of shareholder
support well exceeded the minimum 70 percent approval needed for
the takeover to proceed.
Maple and TMX in a joint statement said the acquisitions of
CDS and Alpha would close on Wednesday.
NEW BOARD
The companies said a new board has been appointed for Maple,
TMX Group and its principal subsidiaries. Chuck Winograd, who is
the former head of RBC Capital Markets, will serve as chairman
of the new board.
The new board of the combined company, which will be renamed
TMX Group Ltd on August 10, will include representatives of some
of Maple's members among others.
The other members of the board will be Luc Bertrand, Denyse
Chicoyne, Marie Giguère, George Gosbee, William Hatanaka, Harry
Jaako, William Linton, Jean Martel, William Royan, Tom Woods,
Anthony Walsh, Gerri Sinclair, Kevin Sullivan and Eric
Wetlaufer, the companies said.
Following the deal, TMX will control some 85 percent of
Canadian stock trading, adding Alpha's near 20-percent share to
the 65 percent already held by its own exchanges, including the
Toronto Stock Exchange and junior TSX Venture Exchange.
The larger entity will have the mass to be an acquirer in
the ongoing consolidation of exchanges, rather than the target
it was when LSE launched its bid last year.
Already, TMX has been in talks to buy Direct Edge Holdings
LLC, the No. 4 U.S. stock exchange, for up to $500 million,
people familiar with the matter said.
COMPLEX DEAL
Shares of TMX will continue to be listed on the TSX after
the close of the deal, as it was never Maple's intention to take
the company completely private. Maple's shareholders will retain
majority control, while a percentage of TMX's stock will remain
in free float.
Maple's offer required between 70 percent to 80 percent of
TMX's shares to be tendered toward the deal. In a filing with
regulators earlier in July, Maple said that if the maximum 80
percent of shares are acquired for cash under the offer, former
shareholders will own a roughly 28 percent interest in the new
entity.
The offer will remain open until the close of business on
August 10 for shareholders, who have not yet tendered shares, to
indicate whether they would rather receive cash or shares in the
new entity.
TMX shares closed at C$49.50 on Tuesday, just shy of Maple's
C$50 a share offer. The news of the approval was released after
markets closed in Canada.