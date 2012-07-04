UPDATE 7-Canada's top regulators approve TMX takeover

* Only two provincial regulators still to OK C$3.8 bln deal
* GMP Capital to withdraw from the Maple investor group
* Deal creates exchange with 85 pct of Canadian stock trades
* Quebec's AMF says has approved TMX acquisition of CDS
By Euan Rocha and Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, July 4 Canada's top regulators on
Wednesday approved the takeover of the country's biggest stock
exchange operator by a group of Canadian financial firms,
pushing a protracted process tantalizingly close to the finish
line.
The Ontario Securities Commission and Canada's Competition
Bureau approved the takeover of TMX Group by Maple Group
- a consortium of Canada's largest banks, insurers and pension
funds - removing two big hurdles to a deal that now needs only
the approval of two provincial regulators.
The C$3.8 billion ($3.8 billion) takeover will create a new
entity that combines the Toronto Stock Exchange with its biggest
rival, Alpha, and with the Canadian Depository for Securities,
which clears and settles all stock trades in Canada.
"From what I can see I think it's a fait accompli. The deal
is done," said Thomas Caldwell, chairman of Caldwell Financial
and a TMX shareholder.
Caldwell believes the combined entity will be in a strong
position to diversify into other product lines and grow its
reach internationally.
Shares of TMX Group rose as high as C$48.50 shortly after
the Competition Bureau released its decision, the highest level
since Feb. 4, 2008.
The shares closed up 3.3 percent at C$48.41, slightly shy of
Maple's C$50 a share offer price.
"We are very confident that we will be able to honor our
July 31 outside date for completing the transaction," said Luc
Bertrand, Maple's main spokesman and vice chairman of National
Bank Financial.
TMX agreed to back Maple's bid last October, after initially
rejecting an unsolicited offer that the banks and their partners
put together to scupper an offer for TMX from the London Stock
Exchange.
Maple, named for Canada's Maple Leaf flag, touted its
proposal as the best way to keep the country's exchanges out of
foreign hands as a wave of foreign firms launched bids for
global rivals in the exchanges sector.
Many of the proposed deals have since fallen apart in the
face of strong opposition from regulators.
In February, the European Union blocked a tie-up between
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext that would
have created the world's biggest stock exchange, arguing that
the merger would have given the combined entity a stranglehold
over the European futures market. Similar concerns led the U.S.
Department of Justice to foil an IntercontinentalExchange
and Nasdaq bid for NYSE Euronext.
Canadian regulators never had to rule on the LSE offer for
TMX, because the London exchange pulled its bid once it became
clear that it would not win adequate shareholder support.
BACK TO THE FUTURE
Success of the Maple bid in many ways turns back the clock
for TMX, which was spun off by its bank owners in 2000 and then
listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2002 in an initial
public offering priced at C$18 a share.
Power will now return to the hands of Canada's financial
establishment in a one-stop shop for trading and clearing. The
fact that TMX and Alpha control about 85 percent of all stock
trades in Canada had raised some antitrust concerns.
But the Competition Bureau said the terms laid down by the
Ontario Securities Commission, Canada's biggest provincial
regulator, had mitigated its concerns.
The bureau has issued a "No Action Letter" to Maple in
respect to the proposed deal. The letter is par for the course
on major deals and gives the bureau the right to revisit its
decision if any issues arise within a year of the deal's
closing.
"Following an extensive review of Maple Group's bid to
acquire TMX Group ... the Competition Bureau does not, at this
time, intend to make an application to the Competition Tribunal
to challenge the proposed transactions," it said.
Canada has no national securities regulator, which means
Maple needed approval from several provincial regulators. Quebec
approved the deal in large part in May, leaving British Columbia
and Alberta as the only provincial regulators that have not
signed off on it.
"I don't see how any of these could outstrip the gravitas of
the OSC and the Competition Bureau," said Chris Damas, an
independent analyst at BCMI Research. "They may play for a few
things, but this is a done deal."
Maple said it is still in discussions with the BC Securities
Commission about the proposed conditions relating to CDS and the
small-cap TSX Venture Exchange, which is also owned by TMX.
The Alberta commission is reviewing BC's proposed rules on
the Venture Exchange and Maple says it expects the Alberta
regulator to amend and restate its recognition orders relating
to the Natural Gas Exchange, a TMX-owned energy exchange.
"We are very pleased with the strong progress being made to
secure the necessary regulatory approvals. We hope to receive
the remaining approvals shortly," said Bertrand.
Quebec's securities regulator - the Autorité des marchés
financiers - late on Wednesday approved the Maple acquisition of
CDS, the only part of the Maple deal on which it had not yet
signed off.
Maple said investment dealer GMP Capital Inc has agreed to
withdraw from the investor group after Ontario and Quebec
regulators ruled that Maple's board include no more than 50
percent representation from the consortium's shareholder group.
GMP had a stake of less than 1 percent in Maple.
Greg Eckel, a senior vice president at Morgan Meighen &
Associates, which is a TMX shareholder, said he was excited
about the prospects for the new combined entity.
"The market is good so their prospects are good. You'd think
with the roll in of both Alpha and CDS that it will be a better
company going forward," he said.