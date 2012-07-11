Final approvals for Maple-TMX deal imminent-source

TORONTO, July 11 The last two regulators
reviewing the proposed acquisition of Canadian exchange operator
TMX Group by a consortium of financial institutions will
likely issue final approvals later on Wednesday, said a source
familiar with the situation.
The British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) and the
Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) - the only regulators yet to
approve the deal - are likely to do so after the markets close
on Wednesday, said the source, who was not authorized to speak
on the record.
Earlier this month, the C$3.8 billion ($3.72 billion) bid
for the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange won approval from
securities regulators in Ontario and Quebec, and the federal
Competition Bureau.
Canada has no national securities regulator, which means
Maple Group - a consortium of Canadian banks, insurers and
pension funds - needed the blessings of multiple watchdogs for
its bid for TMX to proceed.
Maple had been in discussions with BCSC about the proposed
conditions relating to the small-cap TSX Venture Exchange, which
is also owned by TMX. Meanwhile, the ASC was also reviewing the
BCSC's proposed rules on the Venture Exchange.
Spokesman for the ASC and BCSC were not immediately able to
comment. Maple and TMX were not reachable for comment.