2012年 5月 3日

Canada's OSC sets conditions for approving TMX bid

TORONTO May 3 The Ontario Securities Commission on Thursday laid down terms and conditions under which it could approve a consortium's C$3.8-billion ($3.84 billion) bid for the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, including a request for an annual report on how the exchange is acting in the public interest.

The draft OSC regulations will be open for 30 days of public comment.

Maple Group, made up of 13 Canadian financial institutions, launched its bid for TMX Group n early a y ear ago. It extended its offer for a seventh time earlier this week pending regulatory approval for the deal.

