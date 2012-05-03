UPDATE 1-Canada's OSC sets conditions for TMX takeover

* Draft rules follow hearings held last year

* $3.8 billion Maple bid for TMX regulatory approval

* Draft rules out for 30 days public comment

TORONTO, May 3 Canada's major securities regulator laid down terms and conditions on Thursday for its approval of the Maple Group consortium's C$3.8 billion ($3.84 billion) takeover bid for TMX Group, operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, including a request for annual reports on how the new trading entity acts in the public interest.

The draft rules, which follow hearings held late last year, offer a glimpse into how the Ontario Securities Commission could see TMX operating after a Maple takeover.

Among its conditions, the OSC also wants diverse board representation at the new entity, and a commitment that no entity own more than 10 percent of voting shares of Maple without the regulator's prior approval.

The draft regulations will be open for 30 days of public comment.

Maple Group, made up of 13 Canadian financial institutions, launched its bid for TMX n early a y ear ago. It extended its offer for a seventh time earlier this week pending regulatory approval for the deal.

As part of its proposal, Maple wants to fold under TMX's wing Alpha Group, TMX's biggest domestic competitor in stock trading, as well as Canadian Depository for Securities Ltd, which clears and settles all trades in Canada. The combined TMX-Alpha entity would control some 85 percent of all stock trades in Canada.

That has raised concerns that the deal would give too much power to a single market and clearing operator controlled by Canada's big financial institutions, including TD Securities Inc and Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec.

The OSC draft rules cover the operation of TMX and CDS, but not Alpha, according to the text. But the regulator said if Maple completes its proposed takeover of Alpha, the regulation order for that exchange would mirror the one for the TMX-CDS entity.

Maple said last month that the OSC was coordinating its review with a review by Canada's Competition Bureau, which is an independent federal agency. The deal also needs approval from the securities commissions in the provinces of British Columbia and Alberta. Quebec's Autorité des marchés financiers said in March it intends to approve the deal.