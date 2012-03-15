Quebec regulator will approve TMX takeover

TORONTO, March 15 The securities regulator
for the Canadian province of Quebec said on Thursday it intends
to approve a proposed C$3.8 billion ($3.83 billion) takeover of
TMX Group, Canada's largest stock market operator.
In addition to the approval of Quebec's Autorite des marches
financiers, the takeover proposal by Maple Group - a consortium
of 13 banks, pension funds and other financial institutions --
must pass muster with regulators in Ontario and with the federal
Competition Bureau.
"The Autorite des marches financiers ... intends to approve,
based on information available to date, the transaction proposed
by Maple Group Acquisition Corp to acquire TMX Group Inc," the
regulator said in a statement.