Quebec regulator will approve TMX takeover

TORONTO, March 15 The securities regulator for the Canadian province of Quebec said on Thursday it intends to approve a proposed C$3.8 billion ($3.83 billion) takeover of TMX Group, Canada's largest stock market operator.

In addition to the approval of Quebec's Autorite des marches financiers, the takeover proposal by Maple Group - a consortium of 13 banks, pension funds and other financial institutions -- must pass muster with regulators in Ontario and with the federal Competition Bureau.

"The Autorite des marches financiers ... intends to approve, based on information available to date, the transaction proposed by Maple Group Acquisition Corp to acquire TMX Group Inc," the regulator said in a statement.