UPDATE 5-Maple sees progress on TMX takeover approval

* Quebec regulator intends to approve C$3.8 bln deal
* Maple says OSC to open draft orders to public comment
* Federal Competition Bureau must endorse acquisition
* Shares rise more than 4 pct in sign of confidence
By Pav Jordan and Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, March 15 A C$3.8 billion ($3.83
billion) bid to take over the operator of the Toronto Stock
Exchange came two steps closer to winning provincial approval on
Thursday, driving up shares of TMX Group even though a
competition review could still scupper the deal.
In the province of Quebec, Autorité des marchés financiers
said it intends to approve the proposal by Maple Group, a
consortium of 13 banks and other financial institutions, despite
concerns it would create a near-monopoly in Canadian securities
trading.
In a separate statement, Maple said the Ontario Securities
Commission is drafting terms and conditions that could allow the
OSC to approve the deal. A 30-day public comment period will
follow before a final decision by the provincial regulator.
The so-called recognition orders suggest that Maple is
closer to resolving any objections that the regulator covering
the financial hub of Toronto may have raised since the proposal
was unveiled .
"It sounds like they may have some sort of a deal," said
Doug Clark, an expert in market structure and managing director
of research at Investment Technology Group. "Maple Group and the
OSC may have agreed on some sort of terms to get this thing
through."
Luc Bertrand, vice-chairman of National Bank Financial, a
member of the consortium, said he thought the drafting of the
orders by the OSC was significant.
"There's a view that what the Maple proposal is driving
towards is philosophically fine," Bertrand said in an interview
with Reuters. "That's how I read this.
TMX Chief Executive Tom Kloet said the developments give the
deal some momentum. "Having both Quebec and Ontario in a
position to approve it is an important step," he said on the
sidelines of a futures trading conference in Boca Raton,
Florida.
The OSC, Canada's main securities watchdog, said it is
forging ahead in the review process and crafting an enhanced
regulatory framework for the proposed entity, and that the draft
orders are expected to be published in April.
"As these issues are novel and complex, it is important to
seek comment from the public before making a final decision on
the recognition orders," Susan Greenglass, the OSC's director of
market regulation, said in an e-mail statement.
COMPETITION CONCERNS PERSIST
Still, the road to approval remains long.
The deal must still win approval of provincial regulators
in Alberta and British Columbia. As well, the federal
Competition Bureau said on Thursday that it has serious concerns
about the proposed takeover, repeating a view expressed in
November.
If its bid is successful, Maple would control some 85
percent of Canadian stock trading, and drastically alter the
structure for clearing and settling transactions.
In addition to the exchanges already owned by TMX, the plan
calls for the acquisition of Alpha Group, the TSX's biggest
competitor, as well as Canadian Depository for Securities, or
CDS, a clearing house run by some of the banks that belong to
Maple.
"A significant and material change to the competitive
consequences to the proposed transaction would be required to
sufficiently address the commissioner's serious concerns,"
Competition Bureau spokeswoman Alexa Keating said on Thursday.
Quebec, home to TMX's Montreal Exchange for derivatives,
and Ontario, home to the Toronto Stock Exchange and the
small-cap TSX Venture Exchange, held separate hearings on the
deal late last year . Regulators have been silent about
their intentions since then, making investors uneasy.
On Thursday, TMX shares finished the day up C$1.34, or 3.1
percent, at C$45.09, after climbing more than 4 percent to
C$45.69, their highest level Maple made its C$50-a-share offer
official last June.
"It signals optimism on the part of investors that the deal
is going to get done," said Tom Caldwell, chairman of Caldwell
Financial, which holds TMX shares. "It's the first movement, the
first sound we've heard in a long time of radio silence on this
matter."
A range of objections to the original proposal emerged
during the provincial hearings. Small broker-dealers are wary of
the proposed composition of the new company's board, saying the
big banks will have too much influence.
There are also worries about the enlarged company's
dominance over Canadian equity trading and pricing models for
the clearing and settlement of trades under the new structure.
At present, clearing and settlement are done on a cost-recovery
basis.
The recognition orders drafted by the OSC are expected to
provide more insight on how regulators addressed those issues.
Maple also said it was in discussions with its
investors and lenders to extend support agreements beyond an
April 30 deadline.