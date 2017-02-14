Canada's TMX "optimistic" over new listings pipeline

BRIEF-Rennova Health Q1 loss per share $10.15
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
TORONTO Feb 14 Toronto Stock Exchange owner TMX Group is optimistic about the pipeline for new listings in 2017, its chief executive told investors in a conference call after the company reported quarterly results.
"On the pipeline, we are optimistic. Obviously, we can't predict exactly who is going to come through," Lou Eccleston said. "We do know there is a robust pipeline and, assuming markets are co-operative with these entrepreneurs, then they'll bring those businesses to market." (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Bill Trott)
* SurveyMonkey - announced today addition of serena williams and Intuit chairman and CEO Brad Smith to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says transaction has been approved by each company's board of directors