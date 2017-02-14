版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 21:59 BJT

Canada's TMX "optimistic" over new listings pipeline

TORONTO Feb 14 Toronto Stock Exchange owner TMX Group is optimistic about the pipeline for new listings in 2017, its chief executive told investors in a conference call after the company reported quarterly results.

"On the pipeline, we are optimistic. Obviously, we can't predict exactly who is going to come through," Lou Eccleston said. "We do know there is a robust pipeline and, assuming markets are co-operative with these entrepreneurs, then they'll bring those businesses to market." (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Bill Trott)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐