TMX Group sells C$1 bln of debentures - term sheet

Sept 24 TMX Group Ltd on Tuesday sold C$1
billion ($971 million) of senior unsecured debentures in three
parts, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The issue was a private sale.
The sale included C$350 million ($340 million) of three-year
floating-rate debentures, due Oct. 3, 2016, priced at par with a
coupon rate at 70 basis points over the three-month Canadian
Dealer Offered Rate.
The sale also included C$400 million ($388 million) of 3.253
percent five-year fixed debentures, due Oct. 3, 2018, which were
priced at par to yield 130 basis points over the Canadian
government benchmark.
TMX also sold $250 million ($243 million) of 4.461 percent
10-year fixed rate debentures, due Oct. 3, 2023, which were
priced at par to yield 182 basis points over the Canadian
government benchmark.
The investment dealer arms of Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of
Montreal and Toronto-Dominion Bank were the bookrunning managers
of the sale.