FACTBOX-Key facts on Canada's Competition Bureau

Nov 30 The fate of a C$3.8 billion ($3.7 billion) proposal to take over TMX Group , operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, lies in the hands of Canada's Competition Bureau.

Following are some facts about the federal watchdog:

* The Competition Bureau is an independent agency that enforces the Competition Act.

* The bureau is headed by Commissioner Melanie Aitken, who investigates complaints related to truth in advertising, abuse of market power, cartels and mergers.

* The bureau must receive advance notice of any planned mergers above set thresholds, which are adjusted annually.

* If the bureau believes that action is warranted on a proposed acquisition, it can appeal to a tribunal made up of federal judges and business experts.

* Bureau cases are often resolved with a negotiated consent agreement.

* Once the bureau is notified of a deal, a 30-day waiting period begins.

* The bureau can issue a Supplementary Information Request during the waiting period if it has serious concerns and requires additional information.

* A second 30-day waiting period begins once the bureau has received all requested information.

* The bureau can negotiate extensions to these periods with the parties involved.

* At any point in the process, the bureau can issue a "No Action Letter" indicating that its concerns are not significant enough to merit taking a case to the Competition Tribunal.