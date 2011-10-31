TIMELINE-TMX agrees to support Maple's $3.8 bln bid

Oct 31 TMX Group (X.TO), the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, has agreed to support Maple Group's C$3.8 billion ($3.8 billion) buyout proposal, about five months after a failed attempt to merge with the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L). [ID:nL4E7LV0LA]

Following are the major events in the prolonged takeover saga:

February 9 - LSE and TMX announce a $3 billion friendly deal that they characterize as "a merger of equals."

April 19 - LSE-TMX merger hits snag after Ontario-based committee recommends nine changes to the deal plan.

April 29 - LSE and TMX said they have made their filing with federal regulators to satisfy crucial requirements of Investment Canada Act governing foreign takeovers, and have opened talks with provincial agencies.

May 13 - LSE and TMX announce strong financial results and file formal application with Canadian provincial commissions for regulatory approval to merge.

May 14 - TMX notifies the LSE that it has received an approach from a consortium of Canadian banks and funds called the Maple Group. LSE says it remains committed to the deal.

May 15 - Maple makes formal bid to TMX board and says its C$3.6 billion bid offers a 24 percent premium on the LSE's deal

May 20 - TMX rejects Maple's C$3.6 billion bid and asks its shareholders to support LSE deal.

May 25 - Maple goes hostile with its bid

June 28 - TMX-LSE terminate proposed deal, after the deal fails to win the necessary two-thirds support at a TMX shareholder vote.

July 21 - TMX authorizes its board to hold takeover discussions with Maple Group

August 3 - Maple extends deadline on its bid to Sept. 30 from Aug. 8, as it continues to seek regulatory approvals.

September 29 - Maple extends bid to Oct. 31

Oct 30 - TMX agrees to support Maple's C$3.8 billion bid. The offer is extended to Jan. 31. (Compiled by Euan Rocha)