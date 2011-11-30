TIMELINE-Canada's TMX Group in play

Nov 30 TMX Group said Canada's
commissioner of competition expressed "serious concerns" about
the likely competitive effects of Maple Group's proposed plan
to buy the owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Here are the major events in the saga for control of the
TMX Group, which was first courted by Transatlantic rival, the
London Stock Exchange :
February 9 - LSE and TMX announce a $3 billion friendly
deal that they characterize as "a merger of equals."
May 13 - LSE and TMX announce strong financial results and
file formal application with Canadian provincial commissions
for regulatory approval to merge.
May 14 - TMX notifies the LSE that it has received an
approach from a consortium of Canadian banks and funds called
the Maple Group. LSE says it remains committed to the deal.
May 15 - Maple makes formal bid to TMX board and says its
C$3.6 billion bid offers a 24 percent premium on the LSE's
deal. Maple consists of big-league banks, pension funds and
other financial institutions.
May 20 - TMX rejects Maple's C$3.6 billion bid and asks its
shareholders to support LSE deal.
June 22- Maple raises its hostile bid to C$3.8 billion.
June 28 - TMX-LSE terminate proposed deal, after it becomes
obvious that the deal will not win the necessary two-thirds
support at a TMX shareholder vote.
July 21 - TMX authorizes its board to hold takeover
discussions with Maple Group.
Aug 3 - Maple extends deadline on its bid to Sept. 30 from
Aug. 8, as it continues to seek regulatory approvals.
Sept 29 - Maple extends bid to Oct. 31.
Oct 30 - Hostilities end as TMX agrees to support Maple's
C$3.8 billion bid, which is extended to Jan. 31.
Nov 24-25 - Autorite des marches financiers (AMF), Quebec's
securities watchdog, holds public hearings on the deal.
Nov 29 - In a statement released just before midnight, TMX
Group said the federal Competition Bureau had concerns about
the offer from Maple. But Commissioner Melanie Aitken "has not
reached a final conclusion and that her current views may be
affected by further factual information and developments."
Dec 1-2 - Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) Canada's
biggest securities watchdog, is scheduled to hold public
hearings on the proposed takeover.