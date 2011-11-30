UPDATE 5-Ottawa raises "serious concerns" about TMX-Maple deal

* Regulator concerned about equities trading, clearing
* Maple, TMX still talking with Competition Bureau
* Source says concerns are not a deal breaker
* TMX shares drop 2.8 pct
By Pav Jordan and Euan Rocha
TORONTO, Nov 30 Canada's competition regulator
has "serious concerns" about a C$3.8 billion ($3.7 billion)
proposal to take over TMX Group , a deal that would bring
most of the country's financial exchanges under one roof.
Maple Group's bid would unite the Toronto Stock Exchange
and the TSX Venture Exchange for small-cap stocks with their
largest competitor, Alpha Group, a so-called alternative
trading system. Maple is also seeking to put the exchanges
under the same umbrella as CDS, which clears and settles all
trades in Canada.
The Competition Bureau's main concerns are the impact the
proposal would have on equities trading as well as clearing and
settlement services. The news pushed TMX shares down 2.8
percent by midday on Wednesday.
A source close to the deal said the regulator's concerns
did not mean the merger plan was dead. Still TMX and Maple - a
consortium of 13 Canadian financial institutions - would have
to make concessions for the watchdog to bless the deal.
"This is not a deal breaker," said the source, who was not
authorized to speak on the record. "But it tilts the scales
against the deal in a way it did not a month ago."
The TMX deal is one of a wave of proposed acquisitions in
the exchange industry as bourses seek to gain scale in a bid to
reduce costs. Competition concerns have emerged as a hurdle in
other jurisdictions as well.
Earlier this month, Deutsche Boerse and NYSE
Euronext offered to sell some businesses and give
rivals access to a major derivatives clearing house to win
support for their $9 billion combination.
Possible concessions the Competition Bureau might exact
from Maple could revolve around greater powers to the Ontario
Securities Commission to regulate. The body may also place
controls on trading fees to ease concerns about pricing.
That said, Maple has already said that regulatory approval
of its acquisition of Alpha and CDS is a necessary condition
for the overall takeover deal, which it argues will benefit
Canada's capital markets.
In addition to federal approval, the C$50-a-share bid needs
the blessing of the powerful securities commissions of Quebec
and Ontario, as well as two other provincial watchdogs.
The Competition Bureau's concerns come just a day ahead of
what are shaping up to be intense public hearings before the
country's most powerful provincial regulator, the Ontario
Securities Commission.
The competition watchdog's concerns came as a surprise to
the consortium. Maple had said only last week that it was
confident the deal would win approval after the first public
hearings, staged by regulators in Quebec.
According to the TMX-Maple statement, Competition
Commissioner Melanie Aitken has not reached a final conclusion.
Changes to the regulatory regime, as well as certain
commitments by the parties involved or other remedial measures,
might sway her opinion, the two sides said.
Maple and TMX said they intend to keep working closely with
authorities to address the commissioner's concerns.
DEAL IN "SOME JEOPARDY"
The main sticking point lies in the plan to unite TMX's
exchanges with Alpha, Canada's biggest alternative trading
system. Together that would give TMX-Maple control of more than
80 percent of all Canadian stock trading.
"I interpret the commissioner's comment about 'equities
trading,' as being broad and not just Alpha-related," said
Chris Damas, an independent analyst and long-time TMX
shareholder.
Damas, who recently sold his TMX shares partly in
anticipation of objections that regulators might raise, said he
expects the bureau to review the matter for at least another 30
days.
"This puts this deal is some jeopardy," he said. "It's a
cryptic comment. It's not a judgment."
Another big concern centers on Maple's plan to bring into
its fold the country's non-profit national clearing and
settlement shop, the Canadian Depository for Securities.
Critics says that would lead the monopoly control over fees.
"It is very important that the clearing mechanism be open
and accessible on a competitive price basis to all brokers. And
to my mind that's the choke point - that's the one they're
concerned about," said Thomas Caldwell, a TMX shareholder and a
one-time prominent opponent of the Maple bid.
Maple has indicated it would extend its offer beyond the
Jan. 31 deadline if it has not received all regulatory
approvals by then.
Shares of TMX were down C$1.27 at C$43.48 in afternoon
trading on Wednesday. Early trading in TMX's stock and many
others was hit by technical problems at the Toronto Stock
Exchange. The glitch was unrelated to developments surrounding
the acquisition.