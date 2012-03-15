TIMELINE-The attempts to buy Canada's TMX

March 15 Here are the major events in the
saga of attempts to take over TMX Group, owner of the
Toronto Stock Exchange and other Canadian markets. The timeline
starts with the most recent news and works backward to Feb. 9,
2011, when the company was first courted by the London Stock
Exchange :
2012
March 15 - Quebec regulator Autorite des marches financiers
(AMF) says it intends to approve the proposed takeover of TMX
Group by Maple Group, a consortium of Canadian financial
institutions. It says it will also approve Maple's plan to put
alternative stock exchange operator Alpha Group and the Canadian
Depositary for Securities, or CDS, a clearing house run by some
of the banks that belong to Maple Group, under the TMX umbrella.
Several more regulatory approvals are required for the deal
to go ahead.
March 15 - Maple says it is in discussions with investors
and lenders to extend support agreements for its plan beyond an
April 30 deadline.
March 15 - Maple Group says the Ontario Securities
Commission (OSC) will publish draft orders for a 30-day public
comment period before making a final decision on the deal.
Feb. 24 - Maple extends deadline for shareholders to accept
its takeover plan for a fifth time, to March 30.
Jan. 31 - Maple extends deadline for shareholders to accept
its takeover plan to Feb. 29.
2011
Dec. 1 - Maple tells an OSC public hearing that it could
give regulators the right to supervise clearing and settlement
prices in order to ease competition concerns and gain approval
of the deal.
Nov 29 - In a statement released just before midnight, TMX
Group says the federal Competition Bureau has "serious concerns"
about a the deal, including the impact it would have on equities
trading as well as clearing and settlement services. The news
pushes TMX shares down 2.8 percent to C$43.48.
Nov 24-25 - Quebec's AMF holds public hearings on the deal.
Oct 30 - TMX agrees to support Maple's bid of C$3.8 billion,
or C$50 a share, which is extended to Jan. 31.
Sept 29 - Maple extends bid to Oct. 31.
Aug 3 - Maple extends the deadline on its bid to Sept. 30
from Aug. 8, as it continues to seek regulatory approvals.
July 21 - TMX authorizes its board to hold takeover
discussions with Maple Group.
June 28 - TMX and London Stock Exchange (LSE) terminate
their proposed takeover deal after it becomes obvious that the
deal will not win the necessary two-thirds support at a TMX
shareholder vote.
June 22- Maple raises its hostile bid to C$3.8 billion.
May 20 - TMX rejects Maple's C$3.6 billion bid and asks its
shareholders to support the LSE deal.
May 15 - Maple makes formal bid to TMX board and says its
C$3.6 billion bid offers a 24 percent premium on the LSE's deal.
May 14 - TMX notifies the LSE that it has received an
approach from a consortium of Canadian banks and funds called
the Maple Group. LSE says it remains committed to the deal.
May 13 - LSE and TMX announce strong financial results and
file formal application with Canadian provincial commissions for
regulatory approval to merge.
Feb. 9 - LSE and TMX announce a $3 billion friendly deal
that they characterize as "a merger of equals".