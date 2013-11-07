Profit at Toronto Stock Exchange owner falls amid weak markets

TORONTO Nov 7 TMX Group Ltd, the owner
of Canada's main stock exchange, said its revenue and profit
slipped in the third quarter from three months earlier amid
lacklustre trading activity.
Comparing TMX's performance with that of the year-before
quarter is complicated because a group of Canadian financial
institutions bought TMX last September and combined it with the
smaller Alpha stock exchange and the Canadian Depository for
Securities Ltd, a trading clearinghouse.
The Toronto Stock Exchange operator's net income was C$19.2
million, or 35 Canadian cents a share, on revenue of C$165.3
million, the company said on Thursday.
On an adjusted basis the company earned 75 cents a share,
which excluded costs to refinance a credit facility and costs
associated with the company's acquisition by the Maple
consortium.
Analysts had on average expected TMX to earn 62 Canadian
cents a share on revenue of C$175.2 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
When TMX's results in the year-before quarter are combined
with those of Alpha and the clearinghouse, the 2013 quarter
shows a 5 percent fall in income and a 1.8 percent rise in
revenue, which was C$162.3 million a year earlier.
The company has struggled to offset the cyclical swing away
from commodities, and trading volumes for the main Toronto Stock
Exchange have been erratic in the quarter, with both sharp
monthly rises and falls compared to year-ago volumes.
"While the continued softness in capital markets activity in
Canada has impacted our financial performance, TMX Group
continued to advance its operational and strategic goals in the
third quarter," chief executive Thomas Kloet said in the
earnings statement.
TMX also owns the Montreal derivatives exchanges and the
small-cap TSX Venture Exchange, where listings are heavily
weighted toward the resource sector.
The exchange operator faces increasing competition from
rival Chi-X and as Royal Bank of Canada-backed Aequitas
prepares to launch late in 2014 or in early 2015.
TMX is pushing for regulators to relax rules so that retail
investors could more easily participate in small financings long
deemed too risky to the general public.