July 27 TMX Group Inc, operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, reported a sharp fall in second-quarter profit, ahead of its C$3.8 billion ($3.76 billion) takeover by the Maple Group consortium.

Net income fell 97 percent to C$1.8 million, or 2 Canadian cents per share, from C$54.7 million, or 73 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier, largely due to a charge related to the proposed acquisition by Maple.