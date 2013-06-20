Rosneft tells TNK-BP oil buyers it will respect 2013 deals

| LONDON, June 20
LONDON, June 20 Russian state oil firm Rosneft
has told Western oil majors and trading houses it will
respect the crude export obligations of newly acquired rival
TNK-BP until the end of 2013, market sources said.
The pledge brings relief to buyers in the West, who said
they feared deals with firms such as Shell, Total
, Statoil and with traders including
Trafigura, Mercuria and Sunimex could be scrapped or changed as
early as July.
Rosneft had no immediate comment.
Rosneft bought TNK-BP for $55 billion in shares and cash
this year and started an aggressive consolidation including big
changes in the way TNK-BP sells oil on the domestic market.
Traders said fears that Rosneft could make a similar move to
affect TNK-BP's shipments abroad, worth $22 billion a year, was
one reason that prices rose for Russian crude exports, known as
Urals, pushing the premium above benchmark dated Brent to a
10-month high this week.
"Rosneft has sent around absolutely identical letters. All
existing contracts are now being taken over by Rosneft," one of
the sources said. He added that the terms under which buyers had
agreed to purchase oil from TNK-BP would remain unchanged.
Rosneft became the world's largest publicly listed oil firm
after buying TNK-BP, Russia's No.3 oil producer and an important
exporter of oil via the Black Sea and the Baltic as well as to
Poland and Germany by the inland Druzhba pipeline.
TNK-BP was the first Russian company to start selling oil
through annual tenders, and Rosneft took largely the same
approach a few years later.
Rosneft currently sells most of its oil to traders Glencore
and Vitol as well as majors such as Shell and Eni
.
For 2013, TNK-BP awarded volumes to Shell and Flontrano in
the Mediterranean. From the Baltic it sells oil to Shell,
Flontrano, Statoil, Trafigura and Total. In Poland it sells oil
to trader Mercuria and in Germany it sells to trader Sunimex.
It also sells large volumes of oil via the Pacific port of
Kozmino. TNK-BP's total exports amount to around 600,000 barrels
per day, worth $22 billion a year at current prices.