UPDATE 1-TNK-BP to pay $1.25 bln special dividend

(Adds details on Hayward resignation)
MOSCOW, Sept 25 The board of Russia's
third-largest oil producer, TNK-BP TNBP.MM, has approved an
additional $1.25 billion dividend payout to shareholders, a
TNK-BP spokesman said on Sunday.
A source familiar with the situation told Reuters the
additional payout for the first half of 2011 was approved at a
board meeting on Friday. "On top of $4.2 billion already paid
this year, it will bring total payments to $5.5 billion," the
source said.
BP (BP.L) owns half of TNK-BP, and the other half is
controlled by the Russia-connected consortium AAR.
Another source said former BP Chief Executive Tony Hayward
had resigned from the TNK-BP board due to other committments.
Since being forced out of BP in the wake of the Gulf of
Mexico oil spill, Hayward has taken on a variety of roles
executive and non-executive roles, including founding a $4
billion Kurdistan focused exploration vehicle. [ID:nL5E7K713E]
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Tom Bergin in London;
editing by Tim Pearce and Diane Craft)