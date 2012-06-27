TNK-BP to up fracking in Siberia after well success

| MOSCOW, June 27
MOSCOW, June 27 Russia's TNK-BP said
it was encouraged by the results of unconventional drilling at
an old West Siberian field, the first of several projects to
determine the efficacy of "fracking" to boost output in the
declining province.
TNK-BP, half-owned by BP, said it had drilled a
production well in April at the Severo-Khokhryakskoye field,
near its main production assets in Western Siberia, and resumed
drilling on a larger scale after receiving encouraging results.
"The company has selected seven high-priority development
sites with hard-to-recover reserves with a potential volume of
600 million tonnes," it said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Increasing the efficiency of the development of these
resources demands a complex approach, in which new technologies
play a key role."
President Vladimir Putin, in the final days of his term as
prime minister, promised to support a package of tax measures,
including for projects that require costly horizontal drilling
and hydraulic fracturing to pry so-called "tight oil" out of
layers of rock.
The measures are designed to encourage oil companies to turn
around declining fields in Russia's Soviet-era oil heartland of
Western Siberia.
Putin said companies had the potential to add 1-2 million
barrels per day of tight oil and high-viscosity oil to Russian
output, which has stabilised near a post Soviet high of around
10.3 million bpd and could decline.
TNK-BP's seven projects include drilling in the Bazhenov
shale underneath other West Siberian fields and a shallow tight
formation at Samotlor, the Soviet supergiant where field
managers are working to slow declines of up to 1 percent per
year.