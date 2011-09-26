BP, Russian partners weigh venture's CEO job - WSJ

Sept 25 BP Plc will make a decision "very soon" whether Maxim Barsky, the chief executive in waiting, will head its Russian joint venture, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Barsky could remain deputy chief executive, or BP and its partners could reopen the CEO search, or groom someone internally for the role, the newspaper said in its electronic edition, citing people familiar with the matter.

"BP and its partners believe he isn't up to the job," the newspaper said.

The situation raises the possibility that Barsky might quit, forcing the TNK-BP venture to find a successor or keep interim CEO Mikhail Fridman in place for the near future, it said.

Barsky previously said he would leave the company by the end of the year if no agreement was reached on him taking the CEO job, the report said.

In an interview with the newspaper, Barsky "expressed frustration" at TNK-BP's structure.

He said BP and its partners, the AAR consortium of Soviet-born billionaires, had too much influence over the joint venture's day-to-day operations and needed to allow more independent management.

(Reporting by Jessica Hall)