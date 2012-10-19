版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 19日 星期五 16:00 BJT

TNK-BP manager arrested on suspicion of fraud in Russia

MOSCOW Oct 19 A government relations manager at Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP has been arrested on suspicion of fraud, the Russian Interior Ministry and the company said on Friday.

The arrest of Igor Korneyev, who TNK-BP said had worked at the company for three months, comes after state-controlled oil major Rosneft made offers totalling over $50 billion to take over Russia's No.3 oil firm.

TNK-BP is a 50-50 joint venture founded in 2003 between Britain's BP and a quartet of Soviet-born billionaires.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐