Russia's TNK-BP bids for Conoco assets in Vietnam

MOSCOW Dec 5 Russia's TNK-BP, currently developing a gas project in Vietnam acquired from its major shareholder BP, has also bid for ConocoPhillips assets in the Asian country, TNK-BP's head of upstream operations Alexander Dodds said on Monday.

"We did put a bid in," Dodds told a news briefing in response to a question.

TNK-BP, a 50-50 joint venture between BP and a quartet of Soviet-born businessmen, has already expanded its upstream operations to Vietnam, Venezuela and Brazil.

Dodds said he may present the company's board with new upstream opportunities outside its existing asset base.