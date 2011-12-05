Russia's TNK-BP bids for Conoco assets in Vietnam

MOSCOW Dec 5 Russia's TNK-BP,
currently developing a gas project in Vietnam acquired from its
major shareholder BP, has also bid for ConocoPhillips
assets in the Asian country, TNK-BP's head of upstream
operations Alexander Dodds said on Monday.
"We did put a bid in," Dodds told a news briefing in
response to a question.
TNK-BP, a 50-50 joint venture between BP and a quartet of
Soviet-born businessmen, has already expanded its upstream
operations to Vietnam, Venezuela and Brazil.
Dodds said he may present the company's board with new
upstream opportunities outside its existing asset base.