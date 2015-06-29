EU regulators to decide on Fedex's , TNT deal by Aug. 3

BRUSSELS, June 29 European Union antitrust
regulators will rule by Aug. 3 whether to clear U.S. package
delivery service company FedEx's 4.4-billion-euro ($4.9
billion) bid for Dutch peer TNT Express, the European
Commission said on Monday.
FedEx, which wants to merge its air fleet with TNT's
extensive European road network to better compete with rivals
United Parcel Service and Deutsche Post,
sought EU approval last Friday.
The Commission's preliminary review takes 25 working days
and can be extended by another 10 working days if concessions
are offered to counter regulatory concerns.
($1 = 0.9001 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)