EU Commission confirms clearance of FedEx, TNT Express merger

BRIEF-Atmos Energy names Christopher Forsythe as CFO
* Atmos Energy Corporation names Christopher T. Forsythe chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Jan 8 The European Commission said on Friday it had approved without conditions FedEx's planned 4.4 billion euro ($4.78 billion) takeover of Dutch package delivery rival TNT Express.
The Commission said in a statement that the two were not particularly close competitors and the merged entity would continue to face strong competition from its rivals in all markets concerned.
The two companies earlier said they had secured the approval. ($1 = 0.9202 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)
* Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc - selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 3.11 million shares of co's common stock Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iH0m0P) Further company coverage:
* Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust-will conduct issuer tender offer to purchase for cash up to 15 percent of fund's issued, outstanding shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: