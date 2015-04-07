版本:
FedEx in talks to buy TNT to expand Europe deliveries - Bloomberg

April 6 Package delivery company FedEx Corp is in talks to buy Dutch logistics company TNT Express to expand package deliveries in Europe, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal may be announced this week. The talks are continuing and it is possible that a deal may not be reached, Bloomberg said, citing the people. (bloom.bg/1xZBNhw)

Addition of TNT will bolster the European air and ground network for FedEx, Bloomberg added.

FedEx and TNT Express could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
