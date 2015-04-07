UPDATE 3-FedEx to buy TNT for $4.8 bln to expand Europe deliveries

* FedEx offers 4.4 bln euros for TNT, or 8 euros per share
By Rama Venkat Raman and Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, April 7 FedEx Corp launched a
4.4 billion euros ($4.8 billion) bid to buy Dutch package
delivery company TNT Express, seeking success where
main rival United Parcel Service failed two years ago
when its bid was blocked on competition concerns.
FedEx will offer 8 euros in cash per ordinary TNT Express
share, in a deal that would give the U.S. firm access to TNT's
European road network and TNT customers access to FedEx's global
distribution platform, the companies said on Tuesday.
The price represents a premium of 33 percent over TNT's
closing price of 6 euros on the Amsterdam exchange on April 2.
The deal has been unanimously recommended by TNT Express'
supervisory board. TNT's largest shareholder, PostNL,
said it would tender its 14.7 percent stake in TNT to the FedEx
offer.
The companies said they did not expect significant antitrust
opposition and see the deal closing in the first half of 2016.
In 2013, European Union regulators blocked UPS's 9.50 euro
per share takeover bid on concerns it would reduce competition.
Unlike FedEx, UPS already had a strong European network as
it attempted to buy TNT.
While disappointing for UPS, the regulatory decision was
damaging for TNT, which had been counting on adopting much of
UPS's logistics backbone.
TNT embarked on a restructuring programme, cutting costs,
selling operations and investing heavily in its road network to
hold on to customers in a weak European market for business
package deliveries.
TNT warned in February that it expected adverse trading
conditions to continue in its main western European markets this
year.
FedEx Chief Executive Frederick Smith said on Tuesday the
deal would "quickly broaden our portfolio of international"
offerings.
TNT CEO Tex Gunning said while he had been focused on TNT's
standalone future, FedEx's offer is "good news".
($1 = 0.9156 euros)
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Toby Sterling in
Amsterdam; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi and Muralikumar
Anantharaman)