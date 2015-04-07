FedEx CEO says TNT Express acquisition "very revenue accretive"

AMSTERDAM, April 7 FedEx Corp. CEO Fred Smith told analysts on Tuesday he expected its proposed 4.4 billion euro ($4.8 billion) acquisition of TNT Express to be "very revenue accretive" in the long term.

FedEx's CFO Alan Graf said: "We plan to be very aggressive on spending on integration in the first year." ($1 = 0.9215 euros) (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch. Editing by Jane Merriman)