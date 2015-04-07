In TNT, FedEx may get last major package target UPS once sought

| CHICAGO, April 7
CHICAGO, April 7 FedEx Corp's $4.8
billion bid Tuesday for TNT Express took the world's
last large potential package delivery acquisition target off the
table, marking a victory in FedEx's battle to gain market share
from rival United Parcel Service Inc.
If FedEx wins regulatory approval for the proposed
acquisition, it would pull into the No. 2 spot among package
delivery services in Europe with a 17 percent market share. That
would put it ahead of UPS in Europe, but leave Deutsche Post's
DHL with the lead at 19 percent of the market.
For FedEx, this is a case where being No. 2 could be an
advantage. In 2013, European regulators blocked a $6.9 billion
bid from Atlanta-based UPS, the world's largest package
delivery company, for TNT on grounds that the combined companies
would have more than 30 percent of the European market.
FedEx has a better shot at getting regulatory approval,
analysts say, in part because TNT has lost share since the UPS
bid.
"It looks like FedEx came in and got something that UPS
couldn't," said John Haber, chief executive of Spend Management
Experts, which helps clients reduce supply chain spending. "It
looks like FedEx paid a lot less and it puts them in a sweet
position."
UPS has said it will not renew its bid for TNT and last year
said it would invest $1 billion over four years in expansion
projects to grow its business organically.
FedEx has had a good run recently against UPS. UPS had a
second consecutive poor peak season in 2014, as it overspent to
compensate for being stuck with a glut of packages on Christmas
Eve 2013. FedEx experienced no such problems.
"FedEx is currently better positioned and is doing a better
job of executing," said Jim Corridore, an equity research
director at S&P Capital IQ.
If regulators give FedEx's TNT offer the nod, it would leave
no other major package delivery firm as targets for DHL, UPS or
FedEx, which have global market shares of 41 percent, 25 percent
and up to 22 percent, including TNT, respectively.
"There's really nothing juicy left out there to buy," said
Helane Becker, a Cowen & Co analyst.
Morningstar analyst Keith Schoonmaker said acquisitions by
the two package delivery firms from now on may focus on growing
other parts of their business, such as contract logistics,
logistics or freight forwarding.
"Unless a large package business develops independently in
Asia, all that's left out there are small, regional players,"
Schoonmaker said.
The barriers to entry for a major new package delivery
company are high. A potential rival to the three global leaders
would need to own an airline, a prohibitive obstacle for most
firms.
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)