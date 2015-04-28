TNT expects tough 2015 ahead of FedEx takeover

AMSTERDAM, April 28 Dutch logistics group TNT
Express on Tuesday reported a first-quarter operating
loss and lower comparable revenues and said the coming year
would be difficult as it prepares to be taken over in 2016 by
larger American rival FedEx.
The company made an operating loss of 11 million euros
($11.96 million), partly because of pricing pressures,
especially in its core European international markets, calendar
effects, ongoing investments and a decline in fuel surcharges.
TNT Express said it expected trading conditions would remain
tough, especially in Europe, during the rest of 2015. It said it
expected restructuring and other charges of between 25 and 30
million euros in the second quarter.
Operating income fell particularly sharply in the
International Europe segment as trading conditions remained
difficult in the continent and as the company rushes to ramp up
its infrastructure to strengthen its position against rivals.
Operating income was up in the international Americas,
Middle East, Africa segment, while domestic operating income was
slightly down because of pricing pressures.
"During the FedEx offer process, we will continue to focus
on our customers and operational efficiency," Chief Executive
Tex Gunning said in a statement.
FedEx said earlier this month it would buy TNT Express for
4.4 billion euros in 2016, arguing that the Dutch company's
extensive European infrastructure would complement FedEx's in an
area where it is behind European rivals.
Dutch postal operator PostNL owns almost 15
percent of TNT's shares.
TNT Express made revenues of 1.6 billion euros, in line with
forecasts made by analysts polled for Reuters. While that was a
1.3 percent increase year-on-year, results stripped of currency
effects and disposals were down 1.5 percent.
($1 = 0.9194 euros)
