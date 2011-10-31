UPDATE 3-TNT Express to cut more costs on weak economy

* Q3 revenue 1.777 bln euros, vs 1.768 bln in poll
* Q3 adjusted EBIT 43 mln euros, vs 33.8 mln in poll
* Seeks more cost cuts given economic uncertainty
* To cut fleet used on Asia-Europe routes
* Shares up 6 percent
AMSTERDAM, Oct 31 Dutch freight and delivery
firm TNT Express , which issued a profit warning
earlier this month, flagged it would cut costs further and
reduce its fleet on routes between Asia and Europe because of
economic uncertainty.
TNT Express, which listed in May after it split from Dutch
mail group PostNL , has seen a slowdown in global trade
hit its cargo flights between Europe and Asia and is struggling
to fix operational issues in Brazil.
Its shares surged almost 6 percent in early trading on
Monday after it reported better-than-expected third-quarter
operating profit and said it would seek more cost cuts on top of
the 50 million euros in savings already planned.
"Performance can be better and should be better," Bernard
Bot, chief financial officer, told reporters as he outlined
plans to reduce excess capacity on routes between Asia and
Europe by cutting the fleet from a peak of four planes to either
two or three.
Bot warned that with the uncertain economic environment,
particularly for next year, TNT Express was preparing for
various scenarios, including at worst the kind of stark drop in
volumes seen during the economic downturn in 2008.
"Even if the economy stays steady, we believe we can do more
to bolster the performance" in the European, Middle East, and
African operations, he said.
U.S. rivals UPS and FedEx are navigating the
slow-growing economy through increased pricing, technology
improvements and quickly fine-tuning their capacity, adding
seasonal workers when needed.
TNT, which has expanded aggressively in China and Latin
America in recent years, has struggled to make its
transcontinental routes profitable.
TNT Express reported a 47 percent year-on-year drop in
adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 43 million
euros on revenues of 1.777 billion euros, up 1.3 percent
year-on-year.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast underlying EBIT of
33.8 million euros on revenues of 1.77 billion euros.
The stock, which first traded at 8.9 euros on May 26, has
fallen on concerns about the slowing economy and problems in
Brazil. It traded up 5.38 percent at 6.195 euros at 0949 GMT.
Besides the unwillingness of clients to pay for pricey air
transport, TNT Express has been grappling with operational
issues in Brazil, where a botched integration of businesses has
led to a loss of customers and a drag on earnings.
TNT Express said on Monday that performance at its Brazil
operations continued to improve, and reiterated its second-half
2012 deadline for a turnaround in the business.
Bot said the turnaround was on track but that the key issue
was to lift revenues to make up for the loss of customers.
"The Americas is showing no sign of improvement
quarter-on-quarter, indicating that Brazil continues to suffer,"
said Rabobank in a research note.
"Today's result shows the turnaround for Brazil by H2 2012
is a long-term and challenging target," it added.
