TNT holder Jana withdraws board nomination request-source

AMSTERDAM Feb 23 TNT Express shareholder U.S.-based investor Jana Partners has withdrawn its request to TNT's management to appoint new members to the supervisory board, a person familiar with Jana's thinking said on Thursday.

Jana sent a letter to TNT on Wednesday withdrawing a request they had made earlier this year for a board overhaul, the person familiar with Jana's thinking told Reuters on Thursday.

"In light of the discussions with UPS or a possible new bid, the company should focus on this deal or a deal to someone else," said the person familiar with Jana's thinking.

Running a contest to nominate new board members isn't "practical" at this time in light of current sale talks, said the person.