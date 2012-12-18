UPS offers more EU concessions to secure TNT deal - sources

BRUSSELS Dec 18 United Parcel Service Inc
has offered more concessions in a bid to gain EU
regulatory approval for its 5.2-billion-euro ($6.84 billion) TNT
Express bid, two persons familiar with the matter said
on Tuesday.
The world No. 1 package delivery company submitted its
latest offer to the European Commission on Monday, one of the
sources said.
"The remedies are substantially improved," the second person
said, declining to provide details because of the sensitivity of
the matter.
Last month, UPS said in an initial offer it was willing to
sell assets and open up its flight operations to rivals. Sources
said at the time that these included divesting warehouses and
customer bases in about 15 countries mainly in eastern Europe.