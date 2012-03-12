UPS to stick close to TNT last bid price - sources

March 12 United Parcel Services will sweeten its 4.9 billion euros ($6.43 billion) bid for Dutch parcel-delivery firm TNT Express by a symbolic amount at best, three sources close to the talks said.

The U.S. firm has little incentive to improve its offer of 9 euro per share given TNT's poor results and the absence of a counter bidder, the sources said.

TNT last month rejected the offer by the world's largest package delivery company, but any sweetener is likely to fall short of shareholder hopes for a 9.5 euro per share deal, the sources said.

"If you look at TNT's fundamentals, you would wonder why anyone would be willing to pay more than 9 euros (for TNT)", one of the sources, who is close to TNT Express, said.

TNT Express posted weaker-than-expected fourth quarter results and highlighted a bleak economic outlook, undermining its attempts to extract a higher price from suitor United Parcel Service UPS.N and attract others.