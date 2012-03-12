UPS to stick close to TNT last bid price - sources

BRIEF-Deltic Timber reports Q4 earnings per share $0.26, management changes
* Says John Enlow has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Deltic, effective march 8
March 12 United Parcel Services will sweeten its 4.9 billion euros ($6.43 billion) bid for Dutch parcel-delivery firm TNT Express by a symbolic amount at best, three sources close to the talks said.
The U.S. firm has little incentive to improve its offer of 9 euro per share given TNT's poor results and the absence of a counter bidder, the sources said.
TNT last month rejected the offer by the world's largest package delivery company, but any sweetener is likely to fall short of shareholder hopes for a 9.5 euro per share deal, the sources said.
"If you look at TNT's fundamentals, you would wonder why anyone would be willing to pay more than 9 euros (for TNT)", one of the sources, who is close to TNT Express, said.
TNT Express posted weaker-than-expected fourth quarter results and highlighted a bleak economic outlook, undermining its attempts to extract a higher price from suitor United Parcel Service UPS.N and attract others.
* Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. increases reserves by 53% and announces share consolidation
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, told CNBC on Monday that his conglomerate had purchased about 120 million shares of Apple Inc. in 2017.