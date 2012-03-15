TNT Express-UPS deal to come after Friday-sources

LONDON/NEW YORK, March 15 United Parcel Service and TNT Express are unlikely to announce a deal on Friday, when they need to update the market about the status of their talks, three sources close to the talks said, but a deal could come soon after that.

The parties need more time to hammer out final details, the sources said, but they are getting closer to an agreement.

"I don't think it will take several more weeks", one of the sources said.

UPS had four weeks after it approached TNT Express to clarify its intentions under Dutch takeover law.

UPS and TNT Express have yet to agree on a number of social issues and on the final price after the Dutch parcel-delivery firm rejected a 4.9 billion euros ($6.38 billion) offer from UPS last month, the first source said.

Some shareholders are still hoping for an improved offer, but UPS is seen unlikely to improve by much its last offer of 9 euro per share, given TNT's poor results and the absence of a counter bidder.

TNT Express posted weaker-than-expected fourth quarter results and highlighted a bleak economic outlook, undermining its attempts to extract a higher price from suitor United Parcel Service UPS.N and attract others.

TNT Express declined to comment.